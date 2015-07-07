Luxardo
Maraschino Cherries
14.1 oz
These gourmet cherries will make a big difference in every cocktail they touch. Each jar contains delicious, all natural whole pitted cherries, candied with Marasca syrup.
In this Amaro are infused 7 herbs are infused including cardamom, cinnamon and bitter orange peel. it is drunk straight after a meal with or without ice to help digestion.
Sour marasca cherries that are candied and steeped in a cherry juice and sugar syrup. From the Veneto region of Italy.
A pleasant aperitif obtained from the infusion of several fruits and herbs such as sweet oranges, bitter oranges, rhubarb, mint, marjoram and thyme. Alcohol strength: 25% alc vol.
This liqueur has a wonderful mild anis and elderberrie flavor. Use in deserts or Italian pastries.