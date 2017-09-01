Chartreuse – Green Liqueur

France. The spirit which named a color has a grand and winding history that goes back more than 400 years and involves a secret recipe & monks. Intrigued? So were we. This all-natural lime-green, anise-scented liqueur is sweet at first sip, then herbaceous in the middle, showing fennel, pine, tarragon and mild floral notes. The finish is spicy and warming, with anise, white pepper and ginger heat. It's perfect in a highball glass with ice-cold tonic and plenty of ice.