Chartreuse
VEP Green
1 L
FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. Pale lime green in color. The nose is sweet with honey, and backed by herbal notes such as sage, thyme and rosemary. The finish is smooth and fairly long.
France. The spirit which named a color has a grand and winding history that goes back more than 400 years and involves a secret recipe & monks. Intrigued? So were we. This all-natural lime-green, anise-scented liqueur is sweet at first sip, then herbaceous in the middle, showing fennel, pine, tarragon and mild floral notes. The finish is spicy and warming, with anise, white pepper and ginger heat. It's perfect in a highball glass with ice-cold tonic and plenty of ice.
For centuries, only two monks at a time know the identity of the 130 plants in this world famous naturally-green liqueur. Powerful and unique. 55% ABV
Entirely natural coloring. Milder and sweeter than the famous Green Chartreuse. Enjoyed neat or in a long drink. 40% ABV