Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Campari

More By Campari

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty Liquor & Alcohol / Liqueurs & Schnapps

Campari – Bitters Aperitif

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Campari is an Italian aperitivo with a signature red color and versatile bitter flavor. Campari is a staple ingredient for your home bar as it is the base for dozens of classic cocktails and variations including the Negroni. Campari was created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novara, Italy. It has been made according to a secret family recipe for 160 years.

More By Campari

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 11 months ago

    For all your summer needs

    Crisp and refreshing, get a little bitter in your life.
    Carlos R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good

    Good
    Megan T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Once you know you love it, there’s no replacement!

    Try this in a classic Negroni or with soda over ice at a bar/restaurant before you buy the whole bottle, this bittersweet digestif isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s mine alright!
    Kari B. - Verified buyer