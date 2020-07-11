Campari – Bitters Aperitif
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Campari is an Italian aperitivo with a signature red color and versatile bitter flavor. Campari is a staple ingredient for your home bar as it is the base for dozens of classic cocktails and variations including the Negroni. Campari was created in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novara, Italy. It has been made according to a secret family recipe for 160 years.
More By Campari
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
- 11 months ago
For all your summer needsCrisp and refreshing, get a little bitter in your life.Carlos R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GoodGoodMegan T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Once you know you love it, there’s no replacement!Try this in a classic Negroni or with soda over ice at a bar/restaurant before you buy the whole bottle, this bittersweet digestif isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s mine alright!Kari B. - Verified buyer