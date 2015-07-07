Campari
Bitters Aperitif
1 L
A light & refreshing spirit aperitif. Herbal flavors & vibrant color, great mixed with club soda.
A light & refreshing spirit aperitif. Herbal flavors & vibrant color, great mixed with club soda.
Italy. Orange and sweet on the nose with an effervescent bitter aroma. 24% ABV
Italian aperitif made with mixed herbs and roots. Bittersweet in taste. 40% ABV
Lightness continues to palate, with a sweet offering before developing a slight bitterness on the finish. Fresh orange is evident.