Yalumba Shiraz Viognier
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
Completely sourced from the Eden Valley the first time, this wine is deep red in color with cherries, plums and bright red currant in the nose. Medium to full bodied w red fruit and fine spice flavors
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. They couldn't have done it better in the Rhone Valley, the lively '04 Yalumba Shiraz & Viognier offers pleasing ripe fruit flavors that stay long and fulfilling on the palate.
87 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '00 Yalumba The Menzies Cabernet has bitter chocolate, licorice, inky dark charry and a hint of tar on the nose; ripe cherry and tobacco flavors joined by a walnut skin.
This wine opens with lush and juicy dark cherry, licorice spice and wild flower notes; smoky earth tones, satin textured dark mulberry and plum fruit appears with a succulent jazzy acidity.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Yalumba Y Series Shiraz Viognier has a lovely lilting mouthful of blackberry and floral flavors; long, refined finish; a smooth and vibrant wine.
88 PTS Stephen Tanzer. Spicy redcurrant and cherry aromas that are underscored by a subtle cola quality.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The Yalumba Antique Tawny Port is medium amber-colored with aromas of ginger, figs and dates; intense, ripe, and very sweet, it will finish off your meal in style.