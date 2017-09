Yalumba Antique Tawny Port

Port | 375 ml | Starts at $ 23.47

92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The Yalumba Antique Tawny Port is medium amber-colored with aromas of ginger, figs and dates; intense, ripe, and very sweet, it will finish off your meal in style.

