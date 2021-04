Yalumba The Menzies '01 – Cabernet Sauvignon

87 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '00 Yalumba The Menzies Cabernet has bitter chocolate, licorice, inky dark charry and a hint of tar on the nose; ripe cherry and tobacco flavors joined by a walnut skin.