Tullamore Dew
Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Famously smooth and gentle complexity. Triple distilled and patiently aged in ex-bourbon and sherry casks. 40% ABV
Triple distilled and patiently aged in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, developing its distinctive smoothness. 40% ABV
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Light straw; honeysuckle, pencil lead, pure and fine; medium to full bodied; fine flavors, long finish; simply fine!
Deep amber, heady, oaky, garish, butterscotch; full bodied; likable, rich, oaky, creamy; complex.
94 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST, GOLD MEDAL 2006 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION, 90 PTS WILFRED WONG Light straw; honeysuckle, pencil lead, pure and fine; medium to full bodied; long finish.
Limited edition. A medium bodied whiskey, with distinctive sherry notes and pleasantly spicy creamy pot still whiskey flavours nicely balanced. 55% ABV