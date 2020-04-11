Tullamore Dew – Irish Whiskey

Deliver ASAP to
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Light straw; honeysuckle, pencil lead, pure and fine; medium to full bodied; fine flavors, long finish; simply fine!

  • 11 months ago

    Smooth as butter

    You pour a shot full of tele, praise the good ole lord for a blessing as such because well- why not? You turn on george straight amarillo by morning on blast and sit back in ur lawn chair with unshaved legs, belly out, grin to the skies and SHOOT! Back go
    Kimberly B. - Verified buyer