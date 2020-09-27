Tullamore Dew – Irish Whiskey

Deliver ASAP to
Famously smooth and gentle complexity. Triple distilled and patiently aged in ex-bourbon and sherry casks. 40% ABV

  • 6 months ago

    Hh

    Bb
    Gerick . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Smooth!

    ...
    Monique W. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Good stuff

    Me likey
    Gerick . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Once a Tully girl(or guy, I assume), Always a Tully girl!

    Velvety smooth Irish whiskey so well crafted that is enjoyable to sip neat while also being an excellent base for building cocktails due to the almost surprising depth of flavor notes that are both enhanced by and complimentary to a variety of “mixers” (
    Mary D. - Verified buyer