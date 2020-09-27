Tullamore Dew – Irish Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Famously smooth and gentle complexity. Triple distilled and patiently aged in ex-bourbon and sherry casks. 40% ABV
More By Tullamore Dew
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 6 months ago
HhBbGerick . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Smooth!...Monique W. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Good stuffMe likeyGerick . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Once a Tully girl(or guy, I assume), Always a Tully girl!Velvety smooth Irish whiskey so well crafted that is enjoyable to sip neat while also being an excellent base for building cocktails due to the almost surprising depth of flavor notes that are both enhanced by and complimentary to a variety of “mixers” (Mary D. - Verified buyer