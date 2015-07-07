Tisdale
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas of vanilla and toasty oak. Medium-bodied, well-balanced red wine with flavors of blackberry and plum. 13% ABV
Light-bodied Pinot Grigio with citrus fruit notes and a refreshing finish. 11.5% ABV
Fresh, red fruit flavors of cherries and red plum. Medium-body soft tannins and a hint of brown spice.
California. Flavors of black cherry and berries with spicy oak aromas create a balanced and distinctive wine. 12% ABV
California. Flavors of black raspberry and pomegranate, complemented by vanilla oak aromas. 13% ABV
Medium-bodied with a brilliant finish with flavors of ripe raspberries, watermelon, and fresh strawberries. 7.5% ABV
Californian. With a scent of black cherry and raspberry jam this medium-bodied wine has a velvety soft finish. 10% ABV
Light and refreshing sweet Moscato. 13% ABV
Flavors of pineapple and citrus fruit, complemented by vanilla oak aromas. 12% ABV