Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $9.29
California. Flavors of black raspberry and pomegranate, complemented by vanilla oak aromas. 13% ABV
SkuRW-TISDALE-SHIRZ
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

