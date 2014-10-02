Tisdale
Tisdale

White Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $8.99
Medium-bodied with a brilliant finish with flavors of ripe raspberries, watermelon, and fresh strawberries. 7.5% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

