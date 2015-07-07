Stella Rosa Imperiale
Rosé Moscato
750 ml
Italy. Creamy, medium-bodied texture that expresses the flavor of peach and finishes semi-sweet and fresh. 5.5% ABV
San Antonio. This semi-sweet, semi-sparkling red wine is the must-have at every and any occasion.5.5% ABV
Italy. Fresh and aromatic notes characterized by light, semi-sweet flavors. 5.5% ABV
This outstanding Prosecco is produced entirely from grapes harvested in the Treviso countryside. The ?sparkling?, wine expresses delicate flavors of bosc pear, yellow apple, and lemon.
Rich, creamy texture with balanced acidity, natural residual sugar, and a sweet, velvety finish. Delicious on it's own or with dessert.
Semi-sparkling red wine reveals deep, dark color and is combined with natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry and raspberry.
Italy. Moscato-based blend infused with natural white and yellow peach flavors. Semi-sweet and lightly sparkling. 5% ABV
Refreshing wine reveals deep, dark color and is combined with natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry and raspberry. Serve chilled with fresh fruit, cheese.
A delicious white wine with hints of green apple, vanilla, and elderflower.
Italy. A playful and exuberantly fresh, sparkling rose blush champagne. 5.5% ABV