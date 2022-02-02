Stella Rosa – Peach Sparkling Wine

Deliver ASAP to
Italy. Moscato-based blend infused with natural white and yellow peach flavors. Semi-sweet and lightly sparkling. 5% ABV

  • 4 months ago

    Love it!

    Very convenient
    MyLitta . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Fantastic

    Fantastic
    Harry H. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Worth it

    It’s really good, bubbly, sweet and smooth
    Aliz&eacute; J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great, slightly sweet peach taste.

    Fresh, delicious taste.
    Penelope S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious

    Lovely
    Jennifer . - Verified buyer