Stella Rosa – Black Sparkling Wine
Semi-sparkling red wine reveals deep, dark color and is combined with natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry and raspberry.
7 Reviews
- 6 months agoRussell L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
For those who don’t like a strong alcohol taste.Sweet with many layers of flavors.Braxton T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Sweet and yummyI’m sweet and yummy and this wine is sweet and yummyBrissa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
DeliciousIf you like sweet wine, this is perfect.Christina A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Flavorful very sweet!It was refreshing from the carbonation and flavorful very sweetLindsey B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DessertIt’s like drinking candyRyan F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
The bestGood sweet wineChristina A. - Verified buyer