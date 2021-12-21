Stella Rosa – Black Sparkling Wine

Ratings overview

6 months ago Russell L. - Verified buyer

1 year ago For those who don’t like a strong alcohol taste. Sweet with many layers of flavors. Braxton T. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Sweet and yummy I’m sweet and yummy and this wine is sweet and yummy Brissa C. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Delicious If you like sweet wine, this is perfect. Christina A. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Flavorful very sweet! It was refreshing from the carbonation and flavorful very sweet Lindsey B. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Dessert It’s like drinking candy Ryan F. - Verified buyer