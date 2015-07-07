Signatory Dufftown 15 Yr 1997
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Distilled in 1997 and bottled at 15 years old, this single cask strenght was matured in hogshead. Complex wood notes sweet and creamy barley and spices.
The nose is light and deceiving; the body is oily and firm. The palate is nutty with flowery sweet oak flavors that move to a mild spice. The finish is long with hints of spicy smoke.