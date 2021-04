Signatory Bunnahabhain 25 Year Old 1979 – Single Malt Scotch

The nose is light and deceiving; the body is oily and firm. The palate is nutty with flowery sweet oak flavors that move to a mild spice. The finish is long with hints of spicy smoke.