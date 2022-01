Signatory Auchentoshan Un-ch 92 12y – Single Malt Scotch

One of the few remaining distillers left in the lowland near the English border. Aged in bourbon barrels. The malt has a light olily texture and finishes with a hint of lemon grass. Great aperitif.