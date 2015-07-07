Pinnacle
Vodka
750 ml
Distilled five times for smoothness, this vodka is great in a shot, mixed drink, or finely crafted cocktail. 80 Proof.
Pinnacle Red Licorice has a flavor profile that much more in line with Swedish Gummy Fish more than anything. Perfect straight up or mixed in a bomb with an energy drink over ice.
We've managed to take the zesty mist from peeling fresh citrus and bottle it.
A nose reminiscent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. A taste of decadent flavors of cinnamon, brown sugar, and rich cream cheese frosting with hints of caramel.
Pinnacle Cookie Dough is perfect for making white russians.
Pinnacle Cotton Candy flavored vodka is the hottest new flavor to hit the shelves; light and sweet, this one-of-a-kind flavor can put the perfect spin on any cocktail.
Infused with exotic botanicals and water from one of the Wales' purest springs.
France. Tropical notes with fruity pineapple flavors. 40 Proof
Distilled five times for smoothness with light flavors of vanilla and cream. 80 proof
Pinnacle Mimosa Vodka offers the refreshing combination of juicy orange and crisp champagne flavors with a short and sweet finish.
Terrific french vodka with a holiday favorite twist! Peppermint Bark flavored vodka to add fun and creative options to your favorite martini or hot chocolate.
The ideal French Peach flavored Vodka - clean, smooth and extremely mixable, is what you will find in a Pinnacle.
Pinnacle Atomic Hot is a spicy combination of imported French vodka and Cinnamon. Try this one chilled over ice!
Pinnacle Marshmallow is just fun! Enjoy a Marshmallow Float when mixed with Root Beer, or a Cream Soda if mixed with Ginger Ale, or mix with chocolate milk to make a Marshmallow Fondue martini!
Combines imported French Vodka and the unmistakable taste of cake batter. Now you can have your cake and drink it too!
The ideal French Tropical Punch flavored vodka - clean, smooth and extremely mixable, is what you will find in Pinnacle.
The ideal French Cherry Lemonade flavored vodka-clean, smooth and extremely mixable, is what you will find in a Pinnacle.
The ideal French Berry flavored Vodka - clean, smooth and extremely mixable, is what you will find in a Pinnacle.
The ideal French Grape flavored Vodka - clean, smooth and extremely mixable, is what you will find in a Pinnacle.