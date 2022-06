Pinnacle – Key Lime Whipped Vodka

750 ml From $ 15.99

1 L From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Pinnacle Whipped Key Lime is a sweat and creamy combination of imported French Vodka and the taste of real Key Lime Pie! It is a decadent way to enjoy a cocktail before or after dinner.