Pinnacle – Pumpkin Pie Vodka

750 ml From $ 9.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Pinnacle Vodka Pumpkin Pie is a Sweet; well-rounded creamy pumpkin filling with hints of flaky crust and whipped cream topping; With a spicy linger reminiscent of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon.,