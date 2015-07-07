Opus One
2013 Blend
750 ml
Aromas of bright red fruits, herbes de provence, bay leaf and cassis give way to subtler notes of black tea and white pepper.
Napa Valley. Full-bodied red blend. 14.5% ABV
Aged in new French oak, composed of the varietals of Opus One: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec & Petit Verdot.
96 PTS WILFRED WONG. A stunning effort, with tremendous elegance, the refined '06 Opus One deftly glides onto palate with flavors of red and black currants, sweet oak and a dusting of cocoa powder.
Subtle aromas of fragrant florals, fresh garden herbs and forest floor that give way to a concentrated blend of cherry, blackberry and black currant. Silky entry, with dark fruit flavors and spice.
Fresh aromas of bright red fruits, bay leaf and cassis give way to subtler notes of black tea and white pepper. Round tannins and creamy texture envelop the familiar flavors of fresh cherry and dark chocolate. This polished and age-worthy wine simultaneously offers a satiny finish and a slight grip of tannin at the close.
94 PTS WILFRED WONG. Refined and elegant, the almost supple, yet very classic '09 Opus One deftly shows ripe fruit, sweet tannins and superb balance; stays long on the palate.
97 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bundle of youthful joy, the enticing and concentrated '08 Opus One exhibits tremendous red currant aromas.
95 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth lines define the well-made '03 Opus One; ripe and rich, yet so well-balanced, this wine seems very approachable; it is but there is much more to come; a superstar wine.
99 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excels with it is own iridescence. Beautiful aromas of ripe pomegranate, perfumed violets and black currants.
98 PTS WILFRED WONG. One of the great Opus Ones of all time; deep and supple with outstanding black currant, cassis flavors with a suggestion of violets; superior balance, long, youthful finish.
94 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fragrant and fine, the well-defined '00 Opus One offers enticing black fruit flavors; the wine's supple yet firm palate makes it a great match with a breast of squab.