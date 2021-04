Opus One – 2002 Blend

750 ml From $ 366.00

750 ml From $ 450.95

750 ml From $ 470.95 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

99 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excels with it is own iridescence. Beautiful aromas of ripe pomegranate, perfumed violets and black currants.