Opus One – 2003 Blend

750 ml From $ 500.95

750 ml From $ 510.95 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

95 PTS WILFRED WONG. Smooth lines define the well-made '03 Opus One; ripe and rich, yet so well-balanced, this wine seems very approachable; it is but there is much more to come; a superstar wine.