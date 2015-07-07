New Amsterdam
Gin
1.75 L
Crafted with botanicals, citrus elements and a light touch of juniper to create an unparalleled, smooth taste. 40% ABV
Made in USA. Five times distilled that delivers an unparalleled smoothness, which is then filtered three times to deliver a soft finish. 80 Proof
Crafted with botanicals, citrus elements and a light touch of juniper to create an unparalleled, smooth taste. So smooth you can drink it straight. 40% ABV
Peach offers notes of succulent peach flavor, and is rounded out with orange blossom and a touch of vanilla to create a complex and pleasant fruit profile. Its soft, refreshing mouthfeel leads to a smooth, clean finish.
Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.
Red Berry offers sweet, juicy flavors of ripe raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and boysenberries. A touch of lime zest brightens the berry flavors on the palate and the flavors are rounded together with brown spice and sweet vanilla. Its silky smooth mouthfeel leads to an ultra-clean finish.
Coconut leads with sweet aromas of fresh coconut. Creamy, sweet toasted coconut and tropical fruit flavors of pineapple, banana, mango and papaya build to a beautifully complex fruit profile. A hint of sweet lime flavor cleanses at the back end and finishes soft and mellow on the palate.
A premium vodka with unparalleled smoothness. Five times distilled using some of the finest ingredients to deliver a clean, crisp taste. It's smooth enough to drink straight.
Raspberry offers a refreshing, crisp profile layered with sweet, bright, raspberry flavors. The complexity of the natural fruit flavor is perfectly balanced with just enough bite for a clean, smooth, finish.