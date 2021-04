New Amsterdam – Red Berry

750 ml From $ 16.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Red Berry offers sweet, juicy flavors of ripe raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and boysenberries. A touch of lime zest brightens the berry flavors on the palate and the flavors are rounded together with brown spice and sweet vanilla. Its silky smooth mouthfeel leads to an ultra-clean finish.