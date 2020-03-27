Saucey / Spirits / Vodka / Flavored Vodka
New Amsterdam – Peach
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Peach offers notes of succulent peach flavor, and is rounded out with orange blossom and a touch of vanilla to create a complex and pleasant fruit profile. Its soft, refreshing mouthfeel leads to a smooth, clean finish.
More By New Amsterdam
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.83
6 Reviews
- 1 year ago
Vodka. Peach. Simple.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GreatRefreshingLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
This peach flavored vodka is the bestNicLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
RefreshingMixed with ok yumLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
FreshMixed with OJ it is so goodLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 day ago
Great service.Gentleman was very courteousLisa C. - Verified buyer