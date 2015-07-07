Luna di Luna
Merlot/Cabernet
750 ml
Honest and delicious, the Luna di Luna Merlot-Cabernet is bright and easy; made for everyday enjoyment, this people-pleasing wine is a truly internationally delectable wine for everyone to enjoy.
Fresh and light with more bodied than many 100% Pinot Grigios, the Luna di Luna Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio shows bright citrus flavors and good palate textures; a nice wine with grilled chicken.
Italy. Crisp and well-balanced, apple, peach, and fresh herbal aromas. Dry with an abundance of fruit flavors.13.85% ABV