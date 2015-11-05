Gocce Di Luna
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Prosecco/Gocce Di Luna

Gocce Di Luna

Prosecco | 750 ml
Italy. Fine and persistent bubbles, fruity and lively sparkling wine.11% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-GOCD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like