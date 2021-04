Luna di Luna – Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio

750 ml From $ 14.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Fresh and light with more bodied than many 100% Pinot Grigios, the Luna di Luna Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio shows bright citrus flavors and good palate textures; a nice wine with grilled chicken.