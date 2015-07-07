Lagavulin
Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Rich and full. The palate is sweet and luscious. Incredibly long finish with fruit, peat and oak.
From Islay's most famous distillery, this vigorous 12 year old Lagavulin, has smoky aromas with hints of toffee, fruit, and nuts. The finish is pure Lagavulin, long lasting with heavy peat.
A highly sought-after Scotch from southern Islay, aged 16 years. Intensely smoky and peat-y, but laced with fruity sweetness and vanilla. Did we mention it’s quite smoky? They’re not messing around with the peat smoke, folks. Ideal for sipping in a regal, candle-lit library—if not in real life, then at least the regal, candle-lit library in your mind.