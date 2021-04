Lagavulin – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

From Islay's most famous distillery, this vigorous 12 year old Lagavulin, has smoky aromas with hints of toffee, fruit, and nuts. The finish is pure Lagavulin, long lasting with heavy peat.