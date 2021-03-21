Lagavulin – 16 Year Single Malt Scotch
A highly sought-after Scotch from southern Islay, aged 16 years. Intensely smoky and peat-y, but laced with fruity sweetness and vanilla. Did we mention it’s quite smoky? They’re not messing around with the peat smoke, folks. Ideal for sipping in a regal, candle-lit library—if not in real life, then at least the regal, candle-lit library in your mind.
- 2 weeks ago
Ron Swanson was correct.Enough said.Adam . - Verified buyer