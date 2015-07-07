La Vieille Ferme
Rouge
750 ml
Rich and spicy nose of ripe fruit. Palate of blackcurrant and blackberry, spice with a fresh finish. 13.5% ABV.
Rich and spicy nose of ripe fruit. Palate of blackcurrant and blackberry, spice with a fresh finish. 13.5% ABV.
The La Vieille Ferme drinks fun and easily; a serious red, yet delightful in everyway; grapey in flavors, ends on a smooth note.
One of the hardest questions you'll ever have to answer is red or white? Well, why not both? La Virile Ferme's Rosé is a perfect blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Consult grapes, which gives it a uniquely dark color for a French Rosé. With a strong floral nose, a bold cherry flavor, and hints of brown sugar, this wine is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. Pairs well with red meat and smokey flavors like grilled steak.
The La Vieille Ferme White is a top-performing Rhone Valley wine; shows fine, ripe fruit; medium bodied; well-textured; crisp finish.