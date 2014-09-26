La Vieille Ferme
La Vieille Ferme

Rouge | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Rich and spicy nose of ripe fruit. Palate of blackcurrant and blackberry, spice with a fresh finish. 13.5% ABV.
SkuRW-LAVILFER-RGE
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

