La Vieille Ferme – Rosé

One of the hardest questions you’ll ever have to answer is — red or white? Well, why not both? La Virile Ferme's Rosé is a perfect blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Consult grapes, which gives it a uniquely dark color for a French Rosé. With a strong floral nose, a bold cherry flavor, and hints of brown sugar, this wine is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. Pairs well with red meat and smokey flavors like grilled steak.