Knob Creek
9 Year Bourbon
750 ml
Kentucky Whiskey. A smooth full-bodied rich flavor with strong herbal notes. 100 Proof
Kentucky Whiskey. A smooth full-bodied rich flavor with strong herbal notes. 100 Proof
Deep amber and henna color. Complex flavors of vanilla, nuts and oak. Robust vanilla and caramel notes. Slightly smoky. 60% ABV
Made with a blend of the finest quality rye to create an extraordinarily smooth yet spicy finish. Hints of vanilla and oak, warm and smooth finish. 50% ABV
Aged to fully draw out the natural sugars in its charred white oak barrels. This full-bodied bourbon strikes the senses with an oak aroma, a sweet, woody, almost fruity taste, with a long, rich finish
Aromas of oak, cinnamon, and a hint of fruit. Warm and sweet with caramel, spices, and oak. 50% ABV
GOLD MEDAL 2015 LA SPIRITS COMPETITION. Made with a blend of fine quality rye to create an extraordinarily smooth yet spicy finish; handcrafted and aged to produce the signature rich flavor.
Kentucky Whiskey. A smooth full-bodied rich flavor with strong herbal notes. 100 Proof