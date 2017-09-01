Knob Creek – Smoked Maple Small Batch Whiskey

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is Knob Creek's original Kentucky Straight Bourbon blended with natural maple flavors. Sixth-generation distiller Booker Noe's quest for big flavor makes his bourbon even better with this smoked maple whiskey. Alive with smoked hickory and maple wood aroma and a hint of earthy grain, this blend has full-bodied, inviting maple notes that lift to smoke, complemented with rich vanilla and caramel flavors, finishing smoky, smooth, and slightly sweet. Enjoy Knob Creek Smoked Maple neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Knob Creek Maple is part of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection. Explore the entire Knob Creek Family for yourself and discover what whiskey was meant to be.