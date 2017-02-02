Knob Creek
Home/Spirits/Whiskey & Scotch/Bourbon Whiskey/Knob Creek

Knob Creek

2001 Limited Edition | 750 ml | Starts at $164.99
Aromas of oak, cinnamon, and a hint of fruit. Warm and sweet with caramel, spices, and oak. 50% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWS-K42597-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalwhiskey

