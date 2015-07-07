Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau '08
Burgundy
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. On the playful side of the varietal Gamay a jus Noir, the '08 Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau dances elegantly on the palate without a care in the world.
Aromas of fleshy, ripe cherries with fruit flavors of raspberries, black cherry with a hint of liquorish. 12.5% ABV
Big aromas of wild cherry, nutmeg, camphor wood and fine leather; well balanced on the palate, expressing deep red fruit and sweet tannins.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Delivers quintessential flavors from Burgundy and hits all the high notes with tart apple aromas and flavors.
89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Beautiful focus & energy in its red cherries, flowers & minerals.
At once rich and zesty, it delivers well both in the aromas and on the palate. Crisp and lively in the finish.
A delightful wine.
The Joseph Drouhin Laforet Bourgogne Chardonnay is a well-made medium bodied white with very good palate presence; ripe and full flavored; crisp in the aftertaste.
The Joseph Drouhin Laforet is a well made Pinot Noir; ripe, easy and layered on the palate; an excellent drinking red; fine balance and length in the finish.
France. A wine full of charm: bright ruby color and a nose rich with aromas of red fruit. Refreshing, with light tannin.13% ABV