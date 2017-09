Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis

Chablis | 750 ml | Starts at $ 67.79

92 PTS TANZER. The '12 Drouhin Vaudon Vaudesir shows off fresh ginger and powdered stone on the nose; silky and fine-grained; flavors of pineapple, ripe pear; plenty of power in the finish.

