Joseph Drouhin – Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau

750 ml From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Surprisingly substantial, the aromatic and black-fruited '08 Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau offers more than just simple fruit; sweet earth, a note of char and ripe berries.