Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau '08
Burgundy
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. On the playful side of the varietal Gamay a jus Noir, the '08 Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais Nouveau dances elegantly on the palate without a care in the world.
Jospeh Drouhin
Beaujolais-Villages
750 ml
Aromas of fleshy, ripe cherries with fruit flavors of raspberries, black cherry with a hint of liquorish. 12.5% ABV
Drouhin Vosne Romanee
Burgundy
750 ml
Big aromas of wild cherry, nutmeg, camphor wood and fine leather; well balanced on the palate, expressing deep red fruit and sweet tannins.
Dom Drouhin Chard Arthur
Chardonnay
750 ml
90 PTS Wine Advocate. Mineral, baking spices, hazelnuts & butterscotch inform the nose of this vibrant and elegant Chardonnay.
Dom Drouhin Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Domaine Drouhin produces one of Oregon's finest and most consistent Pinot Noirs; always rich and well balanced.
J Drouhin Puligny-Montrachet
Burgundy
750 ml
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Delivers quintessential flavors from Burgundy and hits all the high notes with tart apple aromas and flavors.
Joseph Drouhin Chorey-Les-Beaune
Burgundy
750 ml
89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Beautiful focus & energy in its red cherries, flowers & minerals.
Joseph Drouhin St Veran
Burgundy
750 ml
At once rich and zesty, it delivers well both in the aromas and on the palate. Crisp and lively in the finish.
Joseph Drouhin Macon-Villages
Burgundy
750 ml
A delightful wine.
Joseph Drouhin Laforet Chardonnay
Burgundy
750 ml
The Joseph Drouhin Laforet Bourgogne Chardonnay is a well-made medium bodied white with very good palate presence; ripe and full flavored; crisp in the aftertaste.
Joseph Drouhin Laforet Pinot Noir
Burgundy
750 ml
The Joseph Drouhin Laforet is a well made Pinot Noir; ripe, easy and layered on the palate; an excellent drinking red; fine balance and length in the finish.
Joseph Drouhin
Pinot Noir
750 ml
France. A wine full of charm: bright ruby color and a nose rich with aromas of red fruit. Refreshing, with light tannin.13% ABV