Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva '97
Chianti
750 ml
A classic wine, the elegant '97 Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva is one of the most approachable and tastiest of its type in the marketplace; this is a great choice with savory osso bucco.
A classic wine, the elegant '97 Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva is one of the most approachable and tastiest of its type in the marketplace; this is a great choice with savory osso bucco.
This Italian Red is packed with intense boysenberry and berry aromas. Medium bodied wine, with deep red fruit flavors. Slightly spicy on the finish with a solid amount of ripe tannins.