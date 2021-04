Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva '97 – Chianti

750 ml From $ 33.98 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A classic wine, the elegant '97 Carpineto Chianti Classico Riserva is one of the most approachable and tastiest of its type in the marketplace; this is a great choice with savory osso bucco.