Carpineto – Farnito Cabernet Sauvignon

85 PTS WILFRED WONG The '96 Carpineto Farnito Cabernet Sauvignon shows a range of flavors from ripe cherries to pleasing herbaceousness; enjoy this wine with well-spiced grilled steak.