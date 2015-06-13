Smoking Loon
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Smoking Loon

Smoking Loon

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
Californian. Fresh aromas of citrus and vibrant cantaloupe flavors combine for a full pallated Sauvignon Blanc. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-SMKLN-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like