Smoking Loon
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Californian. Aromas of apples, melons and anise, with a flavor of lime and asian pear undertones. 13.5% ABV
88 POINTS & BEST VALUE Wine Spectator (2013 vintage). The wine opens with layers of juicy and ripe honeydew melon, followed by steely notes of citrus; vibrant, yet creamy on the palate.
Californian. Fresh aromas of citrus and vibrant cantaloupe flavors combine for a full pallated Sauvignon Blanc. 13.5% ABV
California. Aromas of boysenberry, black cherry, and vanilla. Flavors of pomegranate, cranberry, and nutmeg. 13.5 % ABV
Aromas of vanilla, cranberry, raspberry and herbs de provence. Flavors of plum, cranberry sauce and raspberry jam with chocolate nuance. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of toasted almond and apricot with notes of cr̩me brulee. Flavors of Fuji apple, juicy summer pear and toffee. 13.5% ABV.
Aromas of raspberry sorbet, vanilla and toasted dill from oak aging. Flavors of fresh plum, cranberry, cherry and clove. 13.5% ABV.
Californian. A medley of raspberry, citrus, and basil, help one to enjoy a naturally sweet and savory red. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.
Chile. Aromas of red currants and cherries. Flavors of cranberry and tart strawberries with pepper and cinnamon. 13.5% ABV
California. Rich smoked black cherry mocha, and savory spice notes are balanced by a weight on the palate that isn't so heavy. A wonderful example of Zinfandel as it is a power bold and brash wine, which can also be refined with an elegant presentation.